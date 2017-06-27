WRAPUP 4-New computer virus spreads from Ukraine to disrupt world business
* Port terminals operated by Maersk disrupted (Adds details on Maersk disruption, FedEx on TNT)
June 27 ADVENICA AB (PUBL)
* A SWEDISH AUTHORITY CHOOSES ADVENICA'S CYBERSECURITY SOLUTIONS IN A NEW PROJECT
* ORDER IS ON ADVENICA'S LATEST SOLUTION ZONEGUARD AND ORDER VALUE IS APPROXIMATELY SEK 800,000.
* ORDER WILL BE DELIVERED THIS FALL. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Port terminals operated by Maersk disrupted (Adds details on Maersk disruption, FedEx on TNT)
NEW YORK, June 28 PayPal Holdings Inc has invested in LendUp, a San Francisco-based startup that offers loans online to consumers who have been traditionally overlooked by banks because they are considered too risky.
* Antivirus firm Sophos falls despite new global attack (Writes through, adds details, closing prices)