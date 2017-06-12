June 12 Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income Fund:

* Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income Fund -

* Advent/Claymore enhanced growth & income - to purchase for cash up to 32.5pct of outstanding shares of beneficial interest at price per share equal to 98pct of NAV

* Advent/Claymore Enhanced Growth & Income Fund - tender offer, will commence on Monday, June 12, 2017 and expire on Tuesday, July 11, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: