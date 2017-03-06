UPDATE 2-Sinopac sale of US unit to Cathay General at risk as deadline approaches
* Regulator won't approve unless more paperwork submitted -source
March 6 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc:
* Adverum Biotechnologies reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and provides update
* Q4 loss per share $0.54
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly collaboration and license revenue $488,000 versus $960,000
* Adverum Biotechnologies Inc - for ADVM-043, co is planning to engage with FDA to review development plans under an open ind in first half of 2017
* Adverum Biotechnologies- cash and cash equivalents of $222.2 million as of Dec 31, 2016 expected to fund 3 lead gene therapy programs through end of 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, June 16 Russian stock indexes bounced off multi-month lows and the rouble inched higher on Friday, supported by higher oil prices.
* Says it gets approval from China's commerce ministry to acquire 50 percent stake in Veladero gold mine in Argentina from Barrick Gold