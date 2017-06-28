BRIEF-Aegon completes sale of majority of US run-off businesses
* UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, AEGON'S TRANSAMERICA LIFE SUBSIDIARIES WILL REINSURE USD 14 BILLION OF LIABILITIES TO AFFILIATES OF WILTON RE US HOLDING INC
June 28 Aecom
* Aecom appoints Randall A. Wotring as chief operating officer
* Wotring has been named chief operating officer, effective July 1, 2017
* Also announced that Stephen M. Kadenacy is leaving his position as president and chief operating officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, June 29 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent higher at 9,110 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
