REFILE-UPDATE 1-France's startup scene gains traction led by state bank, Macron factor
* French state investment bank to add 400 mln euros to venture fund
March 30 Aedes SIIQ SpA:
* Its wholly owned unit Satac SIINQ signs with municipality of Caselle the agreement for urban development in Turin-Caselle Torinese Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* French state investment bank to add 400 mln euros to venture fund
BERN, June 15 The Swiss National Bank (SNB) on Thursday left the door open to pushing interest rates further into negative territory if needed after it maintained its ultra-loose monetary policy.
* BALDER WINS LAND ALLOCATION AGREEMENT UPPSALA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)