March 31 Aedifica SA:

* Expands its dutch portfolio with addition of two sites in hilversum (the netherlands)

* Announces agreement for acquisition of care residence to be constructed in Hilversum for about 8 million euros ($8.6 million)

* Acquisition of care residence in Hilversum for about 4 million euros

* Rest home in Remicourt (Belgium) available for use following completion of transformation and extension works -- contractual value after transformation: about 10 million euros

* Other investments will follow - CEO