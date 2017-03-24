March 24 Aedifica SA:

* Announces public offering: 86 percent of the new shares subscribed after the subscription period with priority allocation rights

* Public offering of maximum 3.6 million shares in capital increase with priority allocation rights of maximum 219.3 million euros ($236.8 million)

New shares will be tradable on Euronext Brussels as from March 28, 2017