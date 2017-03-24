BRIEF-ID Watchdog to be acquired by Equifax Inc
* ID Watchdog signs definitive agreement to be acquired by equifax inc.
March 24 Aedifica SA:
* Announces public offering: 86 percent of the new shares subscribed after the subscription period with priority allocation rights
* Public offering of maximum 3.6 million shares in capital increase with priority allocation rights of maximum 219.3 million euros ($236.8 million)
* New shares will be tradable on Euronext Brussels as from March 28, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9259 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, June 16 Cigna Corp, whose Medicare Advantage health insurance business has been on hold for the past 18 months, said on Friday that the U.S. government had lifted sanctions and it could enroll new customers starting July 1.
LIMA, June 16 Peru's central bank reduced on Friday its forecast for 2017 economic growth to 2.8 percent from 3.5 percent seen in March, as the country sees falling investment with infrastructure projects frozen due in part to the Odebrecht corruption scandal.