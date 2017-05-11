May 11 AEFFE SPA:

* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 8.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 TOTAL REVENUE EUR 81.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 77.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SALES CAMPAIGN FOR THE NEXT FALL/WINTER COLLECTIONS ENDED WITH AN INCREASE OF 13.1%, ENSURING VISIBILITY INTO THE GOOD PROSPECTS OF THE CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR