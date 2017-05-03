UPDATE 3-Canada's Home Capital agrees settlement with regulator
* Portion of OSC fines goes towards class action settlement (Adds details on payments to OSC and investors in class action)
May 3 FABEGE AB:
* AEG TO MANAGE FRIENDS ARENA
* AEG WILL BE NEW OPERATOR AT FRIENDS ARENA IN SOLNA, JUST OUTSIDE STOCKHOLM CITY CENTRE
* LEASING AGREEMENT BETWEEN AEG AND ARENABOLAGET, A COMPANY OWNED BY SWEDISH FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION AND FABEGE, RUNS FOR 10 YEARS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Portion of OSC fines goes towards class action settlement (Adds details on payments to OSC and investors in class action)
WELLINGTON, June 15 The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said on Thursday that New Zealand's central bank should add debt-to-income (DTI) limits on home loans to its toolkit to help cool the country's housing market.
* Pacific Current announces $30 million institutional placement