BRIEF-Japanese government-led group looks to turn Toshiba memory unit into subsidiary - Nikkei
* Japanese fund looks to turn Toshiba memory into subsidiary - Nikkei
June 1 Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc
* Formed an interim leadership team comprising members of company's senior management
* Team will oversee co's operations, strategic initiatives until new president has been appointed
* E. Nikolas tavlarios, by mutual agreement with board of directors, has resigned as president, effective immediately
* Comprehensive search process underway to identify new president, both internal & external candidates will be considered
CHICAGO, June 21 The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) levied fines totaling $5 million against McVean Trading & Investments (MTI), along with three associates, for market manipulation, the CFTC said in a statement on Wednesday.
June 21 Citigroup Inc said on Wednesday Alison Harding-Jones would join the firm as head of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) M&A and Vice Chairman of EMEA corporate and investment banking.