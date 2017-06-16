June 16 Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc
:
* Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc announces board and
senior leadership transition
* Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc - appointed Yiannis
Papanicolaou as interim chairman of board, effective immediately
* Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc - Papanicolaou
succeeds Peter Georgiopoulos as chairman
* Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc - appointed Jean Jose
Metey as interim president of Aegean, effective immediately
* Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc - company continues to
engage in a comprehensive search process to identify a new
permanent president
