BRIEF-Aegean Marine Petroleum Network announces executive leadership changes
July 20, 2017 / 8:31 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Aegean Marine Petroleum Network announces executive leadership changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc

* Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. announces executive leadership changes

* Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc says board of directors has appointed Jonathan Mcilroy as president, effective immediately

* Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc- ‍Its board of directors has appointed Jonathan Mcilroy as president, effective immediately​

* Aegean Marine Petroleum Network - Jean Jose Metey, who has served interim president since June 2017, been appointed VP and head of corporate development​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

