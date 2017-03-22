BRIEF-Yichang Hec Changjiang Pharmaceutical Co appoints Zhu Qiaohong as executive director
June 16 Yichang Hec Changjiang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
March 22 Aegis Medical Innovations:
* Announces FDA approval of clinical trial
* Aegis Medical Innovations-received investigational device exemption approval from U.S. FDA to initiate clinical trial in U.S. for Sierra Ligation system Source text for Eikon:
FRANKFURT, June 16 Active Ownership Capital has sold a stake in Stada as the buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven fight to take control of the German drugmaker, a spokesman for the activist investor told Reuters on Friday.
VIRBAC SA - VIRBAC SIGNS A RESEARCH AGREEMENT WITH BIO-GENE