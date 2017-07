July 20 (Reuters) - Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc

* Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc - ‍announced that David G. Lowe, PH.D., resigned as company's president, chief executive officer​

* Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc - Anthony Quinn, M.B CH.B, PH.D., has been appointed to serve as interim chief executive officer​

* Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc - conducting search for a permanent chief executive officer​