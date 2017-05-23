May 23 Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc
* Aeglea BioTherapeutics provides AEB1102 program and
corporate update
* Aeglea BioTherapeutics -in march, received request from
U.S.FDA that additional data may be needed to support inclusion
of pediatric patients in phase 1/2 trial in arginase 1
deficiency
* Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc - recently received written
feedback from FDA based on supporting data provided in march and
follow-up meeting with agency in late april
* Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc - dialogue with FDA results in
a delay in plan to initiate dosing in pediatric patients in
united states
* Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc -based on discussions with
fda,unable to resolve difference in opinion at this time on data
to support pediatric patients inclusion
* Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc - "will continue to focus on
our phase 1/2 trial, which we expect to begin enrolling adult
patients in middle of 2017"
