RPT-Swiss banks lobby for get-out clause as end of bank secrecy nears
* Graphic on cash in Switzerland: https://tinyurl.com/yahq67uv
March 22 Aeolian Investment Fund SA:
* Says it will pay no dividend for FY 2016
Source text: bit.ly/2ndfAvf
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Graphic on cash in Switzerland: https://tinyurl.com/yahq67uv
* SAID EARLY ON FRIDAY FY NET LOSS 12.8 MILLION EUROS VS PROFIT 3.0 MILLION EUROS YR AGO
* Australian government takeovers panel accept undertakings from keybridge capital & aurora funds management regarding applications seeking review of initial panel's decision