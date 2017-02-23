Feb 23 American Electric Power Company Inc

* AEP and Dynegy to transfer ownership of co-owned power plants

* Signed agreements to sell AEP's 330-megawatt (mw) share of zimmer plant to Dynegy

* Agreements to purchase dynegy's 312-mw share of Conesville Plant

* "There will be no employment impact from ownership transfers"

* After transaction is complete, AEP would own 92 percent, or 1,461 mw, of conesville plant; 595 mw of cardinal plant

* After transaction is complete, aep would own 603 mw of stuart plant and 48 mw racine plant

* Transactions will not have a material impact on AEP earnings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: