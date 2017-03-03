March 3 Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Aequus announces upsizing of previously announced bought deal of units to $4.5 million

* Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc - Net proceeds of offering will be used for development of company's drug pipeline