BRIEF-Regency Centers says entered amendment to forward sale agreement
* Regency Centers Corp - on june 14, entered amendment to forward sale agreement dated march 17, 2016 - sec filing
April 28 Aercap Holdings Nv
* AERCAP SIGNS LEASE AGREEMENT WITH NEW AIRLINE CUSTOMER, GERMANIA
* AERCAP HOLDINGS NV - HAS SIGNED A LEASE AGREEMENT FOR AN AIRBUS A319 WITH GERMAN CARRIER, GERMANIA
* AERCAP HOLDINGS NV- AIRCRAFT WAS DELIVERED TO AIRLINE ON APRIL 19, 2017
* AERCAP HOLDINGS NV - A 2003 VINTAGE AIRCRAFT WAS RECENTLY REDELIVERED TO AERCAP FROM A SOUTH AMERICAN CUSTOMER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.12 billion as of June 13 versus $1.12 billion as of June 12
June 14 Avon Products Inc Chief Executive Sheri McCoy is expected to step down, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.