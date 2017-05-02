BRIEF-Wells Fargo Bank increases prime rate to 4.25 percent
* Says increasing its prime rate to 4.25 percent from 4.00 percent, effective tomorrow, June 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 2 Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Aerie Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial results and provides business update
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.62
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.76 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc - effective June 14, co entered statement of work with subsidiary of Qiagen N.V
* Lianluo Smart Ltd - on June 13, 2017, Lianluo Smart Limited entered into a loan agreement with Digital Grid (Hong Kong) Technology Co Limited