July 19, 2017 / 8:23 PM / in 17 hours

BRIEF-Aerie Pharmaceuticals reports positive Roclatan phase 3 12-month topline safety results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Aerie Pharmaceuticals reports positive roclatan™ (netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005% phase 3 12-month topline safety results

* Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍roclatan successfully demonstrates a positive safety profile and efficacy levels consistent with previously reported results​

* Says ‍continue to expect to submit our roclatan™ NDA (new drug application) in first half of 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

