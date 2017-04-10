GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall, dollar pares losses after Fed decision
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks mostly fell while the dollar cut its losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike.
April 10 Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc :
* Aerojet Rocketdyne expands competitive improvement program to drive affordability and position for future growth
* Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc - announced plans for next phase of its competitive improvement program (cip) that was launched in 2015
* Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc - phase ii includes additional consolidation and optimization of aerojet rocketdyne facilities over next two years
* Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc - plans to consolidate its Sacramento and Vernon, California and Gainesville, Virginia sites
* Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc - expanding its existing presence in Huntsville, Alabama
* Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc - company plans to close its gainesville, virginia facility in q3 of 2018
* Aerojet Rocketdyne - about 170 positions there will be relocated or eliminated with relocations planned to huntsville and facility in orange county, virginia
* Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc - company expects total costs associated with cip to be $235.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks mostly fell while the dollar cut its losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike.
WASHINGTON, June 14 A federal judge on Wednesday said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers did not fully weigh the impacts of the Dakota Access pipeline and ordered it to reconsider sections of its environmental analysis.
MEXICO CITY, June 14 OHL Concesiones, a unit of Spanish construction group OHL, and IFM Global Infrastructure Fund will launch on Thursday a share buyback for OHL Mexico stock, the Mexican unit said on Wednesday.