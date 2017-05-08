BRIEF-Entrée Resources provides update on OYU Tolgoi JV and corporate activities
* Entrée Resources provides update on oyu tolgoi jv and corporate activities
May 8 Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc:
* Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.08
* Q1 sales $405.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $375.4 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Aerojet Rocketdyne holdings inc - funded contract backlog as of march 31, 2017 was $2.2 billion compared to $2.3 billion as of December 31, 2016
* Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc - total contract backlog as of march 31, 2017 was $4.2 billion compared to $4.5 billion as of December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Entrée Resources provides update on oyu tolgoi jv and corporate activities
* CAI International, Inc. Announces proposed offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of asset-backed notes
* Esquire Financial Holdings Inc sees IPO of 2.56 million shares of common stock to be priced between $14 and $16 per share - SEC filing