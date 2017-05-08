May 8 Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc:

* Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.08

* Q1 sales $405.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $375.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Aerojet Rocketdyne holdings inc - funded contract backlog as of march 31, 2017 was $2.2 billion compared to $2.3 billion as of December 31, 2016

* Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc - total contract backlog as of march 31, 2017 was $4.2 billion compared to $4.5 billion as of December 31, 2016