Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Feb 22 Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc:
* Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc to acquire Coleman Aerospace; expanding into target missile vehicle business
* Deal for $15 million in cash
* Says coleman business is expected to generate approximately $40 million in revenue in 2017
* Coleman Aerospace will operate as unit of Aerojet Rocketdyne and will be renamed aerojet Rocketdyne Coleman Aerospace, Inc
* Says transaction is expected to close by end of month
* Coleman will assume new space coast integration & test facility lease at cape canaveral air force station in Florida Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 16 Cambuhy Investimentos Ltda and GP Investments Ltd are among firms considering a bid for Brazil's Alpargatas SA, the maker of Havaianas flip flops, whose controlling shareholders are already working on a sale, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
NEW YORK, June 16 Cigna Corp, which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.