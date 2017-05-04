GSK to get new pharma head in Sept, after AstraZeneca tussle

LONDON, June 19 GlaxoSmithKline said on Monday it had reached an agreement for Luke Miels to start as its new head of pharmaceuticals on Sept. 4, following a drawn-out dispute over his contract with former employer AstraZeneca. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Kate Kelland)