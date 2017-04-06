April 6 Grupo Aeromexico Sab De Cv:

* Aeromexico reports march 2017 traffic results

* Grupo Aeromexico Sab De CV says in march international passenger numbers increased by 5.5 pct, while domestic passenger numbers increased by 6.2 pct

* Grupo Aeromexico Sab De CV - grupo aeromexico transported 1 million 680 thousand passengers in march; a 6.0 pct year-on-year increase

* Grupo Aeromexico Sab De CV - aeromexico's march load factor was 79.3 pct, an increase of 1.5 p.p. Compared to march 2016

* Grupo Aeromexico Sab De CV- for march, demand, measured in revenue passenger kilometers increased by 12.1 pct , year-on-year

* Grupo Aeromexico Sab De CV-for March, capacity, measured in available seat kilometers increased by 9.7 pct, year-on-year