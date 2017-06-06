June 6 Grupo Aeromexico Sab De Cv

* Aeromexico reports may 2017 traffic results

* Grupo Aeromexico sab de cv- international passenger numbers increased by 7.6%, while domestic passenger numbers increased by 1.8% for may

* Grupo Aeromexico sab de cv - may 2017 total revenue passenger kilometers 3,213 million, up 12.4 percent

* Grupo Aeromexico sab de cv - transported 1.7 million passengers in may; a 3.7% year-on-year increase

* May load factor was 80.5%, an increase of 0.2 p.p. Compared to may 2016

* May 2017 total available seat kilometers 3,993 million, up 12 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: