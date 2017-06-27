Banks help European shares as ECB talk dominates, offsetting tech slump
* Antivirus firm Sophos falls despite new global attack (Writes through, adds details, closing prices)
June 27 Aerovironment Inc
* Aerovironment, inc. Announces fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full year results
* Q4 earnings per share $1.30
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2018 earnings per share $0.45 to $0.65
* Sees fy 2018 revenue $280 million to $300 million
* Sees q1 2018 revenue $40 million to $44 million
* Q4 revenue $125.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $122.9 million
* Aerovironment inc - as of april 30, 2017, funded backlog was $78.0 million compared to $65.8 million as of april 30, 2016
* Aerovironment inc - sees q1 loss per diluted share of between $0.32 and $0.40
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.16, revenue view $50.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2018 earnings per share view $0.49, revenue view $284.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 28 Package delivery company FedEx Corp said on Wednesday operations of its TNT Express unit were disrupted after being hit by an information system virus attack.
* While TNT Express operations and communications systems have been disrupted, no data breach is known to have occurred