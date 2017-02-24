BRIEF-Wal Mart to acquire Bonobos for $310 mln
* Wal Mart to acquire Bonobos and appoint Andy Dunn to oversee exclusive consumer brands offered online
Feb 24 AES Corp
* AES and AIMCO agree to acquire Spower, the largest independent solar developer in the United States, from Fir Tree Partners
* AES Corp - deal for $853 million in cash
* AES Corp - deal for $853 million in cash, plus assumption of $724 million in non-recourse debt
* AES Corp- AES and AIMCO will each directly and independently purchase and own slightly below 50 pct equity interests in Spower
* AES Corp - deal includes assumption of $724 million in non-recourse debt
* AES Corp says acquisition price is subject to customary post-signing purchase price adjustments
* AES Corp - will provide its 2017 guidance and longer-term expectations, and discuss this transaction on Q4 and full year 2016 financial review call on Feb 27 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal Mart to acquire Bonobos and appoint Andy Dunn to oversee exclusive consumer brands offered online
SAO PAULO, June 16 A unit of Chile's Empresas Copec SA has placed a bid for pulpmaker Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, whose controlling family has put it on the block after signing a plea deal in Brazil, a person directly involved in the deal said on Friday.
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc in a deal valued at about $13.7 billion, including debt.