* AES closes $2.0 billion in non-recourse financing for 1.4 gw southland repowering project in Southern California

* AES Corp - ‍construction has already begun at AES' Huntington beach site and will be initiated at its Alamitos site in early July 2017​

* AES Corp - ‍commercial operation for gas-fired capacity is expected in 2020 and for energy storage capacity in 2021​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: