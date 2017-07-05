BRIEF-Albuquerque Police Department renews five-year Axon contract
* Albuquerque Police Department renews five-year axon contract; upgrades to unlimited plan
July 5 AES Corp:
* AES closes $2.0 billion in non-recourse financing for 1.4 gw southland repowering project in Southern California
* AES Corp - construction has already begun at AES' Huntington beach site and will be initiated at its Alamitos site in early July 2017
* AES Corp - commercial operation for gas-fired capacity is expected in 2020 and for energy storage capacity in 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 6 RBC Investor & Treasury Services, a unit of the Royal Bank of Canada, named Hong Paterson to lead its investor and treasury services business in Singapore.