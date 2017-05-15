May 15 American Electric Technologies Inc

* Aeti announces q1 results

* Q1 revenue fell 3 percent to $8.0 million

* American electric technologies inc - quarter ending backlog of $26.6 million

* American electric technologies inc - ebitda loss of $2.2 million for quarter, compared with an ebitda loss of $1.4 million in q4 2016

* American electric - "although q1 revenues were below our break-even level, projects that comprise backlog will commence being recognized for revenue starting in q2" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: