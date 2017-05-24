BRIEF-TRC Companies Inc enters into credit agreement with UBS AG - SEC filing
* Trc Companies Inc - on june 21, 2017 company entered into a credit agreement governing its senior secured credit facilities with ubs ag - sec filing
May 24 Aetna Inc:
* Aetna-Shareholder proposal requesting preparation of annual report on co's direct & indirect lobbying activities, expenditures was not approved at meeting
* Aetna - proposal to report annually to board with respect to existence of gender pay gap among co's employees, related matters was not approved - sec filing
* 8 nominees of co were elected as directors to serve until next annual meeting
NEW YORK, June 21 Cigna Corp Chief Executive David Cordani told investors on Wednesday that the company has $7 billion to $14 billion in capital it could use in 2017 for mergers and acquisitions in several areas, including Medicare Advantage for older people.