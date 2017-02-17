Feb 17 Aetna Inc

* Aetna board of directors doubles quarterly cash dividend, authorizes additional share repurchases

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share

* Board authorized company to repurchase up to an additional $4 billion of its common stock.

* New authorization is in addition to approximately $1.1 billion of repurchase authority remaining under company's existing share repurchase programs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: