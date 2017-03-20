March 20 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc:

* Aevi Genomic Medicine provides top-line results from the saga trial of aevi-001

* Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc - trial did not meet primary endpoint

* Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc - trial was well tolerated with no serious adverse events

* Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc - safety analysis demonstrated that aevi-001 was well tolerated at all doses

* Aevi Genomic Medicine- moving forward plan to explore higher doses, refined genomic biomarker,study pediatric patients which should enhance response rates,effect size of aevi-001