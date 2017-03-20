BRIEF-Black Diamond Inc files for up to $200 million of mixed shelf
* Black Diamond Inc files for up to $200 million of Mixed Shelf - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ruJ4Io) Further company coverage:
March 20 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc:
* Aevi Genomic Medicine provides top-line results from the saga trial of aevi-001
* Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc - trial did not meet primary endpoint
* Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc - trial was well tolerated with no serious adverse events
* Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc - safety analysis demonstrated that aevi-001 was well tolerated at all doses
* Aevi Genomic Medicine- moving forward plan to explore higher doses, refined genomic biomarker,study pediatric patients which should enhance response rates,effect size of aevi-001 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, June 15 An affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus will buy an about 43 percent stake in Indian engineering outsourcing provider Tata Technologies Ltd for $360 million.
* Selecta Biosciences reports data from ongoing phase 2 trial of lead candidate, sel-212, in development for chronic severe gout