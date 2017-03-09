March 9 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc -
* Aevi Genomic Medicine reports fourth quarter and full year
2016 financial results and provides business update
* Q4 loss per share $0.23
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.31 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2016 were
$39.84 million, compared to $53.06 million as of December 31,
2015
* Company expects its reported cash balance to fund
operations through at least end of q1 2018
* Top-line data from saga phase 2/3 trial of AEVI-001 in
adolescents with mGlur+ ADHD to be announced by end of q1
