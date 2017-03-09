March 9 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc -

* Aevi Genomic Medicine reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and provides business update

* Q4 loss per share $0.23

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2016 were $39.84 million, compared to $53.06 million as of December 31, 2015

* Company expects its reported cash balance to fund operations through at least end of q1 2018

* Top-line data from saga phase 2/3 trial of AEVI-001 in adolescents with mGlur+ ADHD to be announced by end of q1