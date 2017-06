May 18 AEVIS VICTORIA SA:

* INTEGRATION OF CLINIQUE DES TILLEULS IN SWISS MEDICAL NETWORK

* SWISS MEDICAL NETWORK SA SUBMITS AN ACQUISITION OFFER TO ALL SHAREHOLDERS OF HOLDING DU TILLEUL BIEL/BIENNE SA AND INVITES CLINIQUE DES TILLEULS TO JOIN ITS NETWORK

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HOLDING DU TILLEUL RECOMMENDS THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS ACCEPT OFFER OF SWISS MEDICAL NETWORK

* SWISS MEDICAL NETWORK SA TO OFFER TO ALL SHAREHOLDERS OF HOLDING DU TILLEUL TO BUY ALL REGISTERED SHARES OF HOLDING DU TILLEUL, EITHER AT A PRICE OF CHF 2'500 PER SHARE PAYABLE IN CASH, OR IN EXCHANGE FOR 49.73 REGISTERED SHARES OF AEVIS VICTORIA

* OFFER IN CASH VALUES EQUITY OF HOLDING DU TILLEUL AT CHF 87.5 MILLION, WHICH CORRESPONDS TO A PREMIUM OF AROUND 35% COMPARED TO CURRENT SHARE PRICE OF HOLDING DU TILLEUL ON OTC-X OF BCBE

* EXCHANGE OFFER VALUES EQUITY OF HOLDING DU TILLEUL AT AROUND CHF 101.2 MILLION, WHICH REPRESENTS A PREMIUM OF AROUND 56% COMPARED TO CURRENT SHARE PRICE OF HOLDING DU TILLEUL ON OTC-X OF BCBE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)