March 27 Aevis Victoria SA:

* FY total revenues grew by 2.9% to 592.6 million Swiss francs ($599.98 million)(2015: 576.1 million francs) and net revenues (medical fees excluded) amounted to 517.1 million francs (2015: 508.6 million francs)

* The board of directors will propose to the annual general meeting a distribution from capital contribution reserves of 0.55 francs per share, in line with its long-term distribution policy.

* FY profit for the period amounts to 2.7 million Swiss francs

* For the entire business year 2017, Aevis Victoria SA expects to realise a total revenue of more than 700 million Swiss francs based on an unchanged portfolio consolidated over a 12-month period

* Sees FY EBITDA of more than 100 million Swiss francs

* FY EBITDA reached chf 74.6 million or 14.4% of turnover and the ebit increased by 31.8% from 23.9 million Swiss francs to 31.4 million francs