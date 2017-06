Feb 20 Aevis Victoria SA:

* Publishes the prospectus of its public takeover offer for Lifewatch Ltd.

* Exchange offer values Lifewatch share between 12.40 Swiss francs and 13.60 francs ($12.36 - $13.55)

* Offer period will start on March 7, 2017 and end on April 10, 2017 at 16h00 CEST