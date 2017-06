June 6 AEVIS VICTORIA SA

* AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Q1 2017 TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED BY 17.0% TO CHF 169.7 MILLION

* ‍EXPECTS TO REALISE A TOTAL REVENUE OF MORE THAN CHF 700 MILLION AND AN EBITDA OF MORE THAN CHF 100 MILLION IN 2017​

* SUBMITTED AN ACQUISITION OFFER IN CASH OR IN SHARES TO ALL SHAREHOLDERS OF LINDE HOLDING BIEL/BIENNE AG, OWNER OF CLINIQUE DES TILLEULS IN BIENNE, FOR ITS INTEGRATION IN SWISS MEDICAL NETWORK​

* ‍WITH REGARD TO PARTICIPATIONS, SALE OF 11.9% OF LIFEWATCH AG TO BIOTELEMETRY WILL GENERATE AN EXTRAORDINARY NET PROFIT OF MORE THAN CHF 8 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)