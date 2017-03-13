March 13 Aevis Victoria SA:
* Position statement on the report of the board of directors of Lifewatch Ltd.
* Regrets that committee created for this occasion recommended to reject its friendly offer
* Evaluation of Ernst & Young values exchange offer for Lifewatch shareholders between 12.40
Swiss francs and 13.60 francs ($12.31 - $13.50) per Lifewatch share
* Is convinced that Lifewatch would benefit from support of a reference shareholder with a
strong presence in healthcare sector
* Upon successful completion of offer, Lifewatch would become an independently managed
subsidiary of Aevis
($1 = 1.0077 Swiss francs)
