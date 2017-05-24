BRIEF-Spring Bank Pharma announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock
May 24 Aevis Victoria SA:
* TENDERS SHARES INTO BIOTELEMETRY'S REVISED TAKEOVER OFFER FOR LIFEWATCH LTD
* AEVIS VICTORIA SUPPORTS REVISED OFFER OF BIOTELEMETRY IN BEST INTEREST OF LIFEWATCH
* HAS IRREVOCABLY AGREED TO TENDER ALL ITS CURRENTLY OWNED 2'207'089 SHARES OF LIFEWATCH LTD INTO REVISED PUBLIC OFFER OF BIOTELEMETRY WITHIN MAIN OFFER PERIOD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, June 21 U.S. senators expressed concern on Wednesday about a plan to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system, fearing a rush to consider the major legislation as Republican leaders prepare to unveil it.
NEW YORK, June 21 Cigna Corp Chief Executive David Cordani told investors on Wednesday that the company has $7 billion to $14 billion in capital it could use in 2017 for mergers and acquisitions in several areas, including Medicare Advantage for older people.