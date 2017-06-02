Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:
June 1 Covalon Technologies Ltd
* Affiliate of Goldfarb Corporation acquires additional shares and warrants of Covalon
* An affiliate of Goldfarb has acquired beneficial ownership, control or direction of 510,204 common shares of Covalon
* Affiliate of Goldfarb has acquired beneficial ownership, control or direction of 510,204 common share purchase warrants of Covalon
* Acquired securities were purchased at a price of $1.96 per unit for an aggregate purchase price of $1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, June 21 Tyson Foods Inc will test a new way to render chickens unconscious before slaughter, the company said on Wednesday, in the latest sign that heightened concerns about animal welfare are affecting U.S. meat processors.
June 21 Despite uncertainly over the future of U.S. healthcare that has prompted major health insurers to pull out of several markets, upstart provider Oscar Health on Wednesday said it has filed to sell health insurance to individuals through Obamacare exchanges in a total of six states in 2018.