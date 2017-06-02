June 1 Covalon Technologies Ltd

* Affiliate of Goldfarb Corporation acquires additional shares and warrants of Covalon

* An affiliate of Goldfarb has acquired beneficial ownership, control or direction of 510,204 common shares of Covalon

* Acquired securities were purchased at a price of $1.96 per unit for an aggregate purchase price of $1 million