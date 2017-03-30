March 30 Affimed NV:

* Affimed reports financial results for fourth quarter and year end 2016

* Q4 loss per share eur 0.16

* Q4 earnings per share view EUR -0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue EUR 1.4 million versus EUR 1.7 million

* Q4 revenue view EUR 1.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Affimed NV - including proceeds from offering in January and February 2017, company's operations are expected to be funded at least until end of 2018