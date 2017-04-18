April 19 Affluent Partners Holdings Ltd :

* Issue price of HK$3.81 per consideration share to vendors

* Vendors have conditionally agreed to sell and purchaser has conditionally agreed to purchase entire issued share capital of target company

* Deal for aggregate consideration of HK$79.2 million

* Purchaser entered into sale and purchase agreement with vendors

* Vendors are Jade Wheel and True Treasure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: