BRIEF-Grand Investment International says Ji Qiang will be appointed as CEO
* Ji Qiang will be appointed as CEO
March 20 AFH Financial Group Plc:
March 20 AFH Financial Group Plc:

* Says placing to raise gross proceeds of up to 10 million pounds for company at 175 pence per new ordinary share
* State Bank Financial Corporation and Alostar Bank Of Commerce announce definitive merger agreement
* MAGNOLIA BOSTAD SIGNS AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SVENSKA VÅRDFASTIGHETER AB