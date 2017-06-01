BRIEF-Altice USA now sees IPO of 63.94 million shares of class A common stock
* Altice USA Inc now sees IPO of 63.94 million shares of class A common stock to be priced between $27 and $31 per share - sec filing
June 1 Afh Financial Group Plc:
* Aacquisition of entire issued share capital of Parker Sage Independent Financial Advisers Limited
* Ppurchase price is 4.5 mln pounds which may be increased to a maximum consideration payable by AFH of 5.6 million pounds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Amaya shareholders approve resolutions at shareholder meeting
* GE and its JV Partners receive more than $31 billion in orders/commitments at 2017 paris air show