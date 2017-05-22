US STOCKS-S&P, Dow hurt by Energy, banks; biotech boosts Nasdaq
* Dow down 0.19 pct, S&P down 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.71 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
May 22 Africa Oil Corp
* Africa Oil provides update on Maersk Farmout Transaction
* Companies have agreed to payment terms related to $75 million advance development carry
* Africa oil is due to receive equal quarterly payments of us $18.75 million at end of each calendar quarter during 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dow down 0.19 pct, S&P down 0.03 pct, Nasdaq up 0.71 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
* Valhi Inc- U.S. District Court for District of Delaware issued order enjoining sale of Waste Control Specialists wholly owned subsidiary of Valhi, Inc
* Upon closure of the merger transaction, Agrium and Potashcorp will become nutrien