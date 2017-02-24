Feb 24 Africa Prudential Registrars Plc :

* FY ended dec. 31, 2016 gross revenue of 2.42 billion naira versus 2.54 billion naira year ago

* FY ended dec. 31, 2016 profit before tax of 1.45 billion naira versus 1.63 billion naira year ago

* Recommend payment of a gross dividend of 600 million naira that is 30 kobo per share as at 3 march, 2017

Source text

