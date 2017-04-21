April 21 Africa Prudential Registrars Plc

* For period ended March 31, 2017 profit before tax 402.3 million naira versus 235 million naira in 2016

* For period ended March 31, 2017 net investment income 426.8 million naira versus 252.3 million naira in 2016