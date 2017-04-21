BRIEF-Guoyuan Securities issues 2017 1st tranche short-term financing notes worth 2 bln yuan
* Says it issued 2017 first tranche short-term financing notes worth 2 billion yuan with coupon rate of 4.87 percent
April 21 Africa Prudential Registrars Plc
* For period ended March 31, 2017 profit before tax 402.3 million naira versus 235 million naira in 2016
* For period ended March 31, 2017 net investment income 426.8 million naira versus 252.3 million naira in 2016 Source text ID: (bit.ly/2oRwuQR) Further company coverage:
* Foreigners net sellers of cash stocks for 1st time in 9 weeks
* Says it will invest 100 million yuan to set up a wholly owned Hangzhou-based investment firm