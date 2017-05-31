BRIEF-Kuwait's Sanam Real Estate posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss 76,942 dinars versus profit of 9,856 dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2rUO49D) Further company coverage: )
May 31 African Dawn Capital Ltd:
* FY revenue declined by 0.3 million rand to 37 million rand
* Loss for year increased by 4.4 million rand to 11.3 million rand
* FY net asset value decreased by 11.3 million rand
* Borrowings were reduced by 4.6 million rand to 15.8 million rand
* d.r. Horton reiterates proposal to acquire 75% of forestar group’s common stock for $16.25 per share
LJUBLJANA, June 22 Slovenia hopes to reach agreement with the European Commission in early autumn on the next step in the sale of the country's largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), Finance Minister Mateja Vranicar Erman said on Thursday.